Lukashenka: I received “serious information from sources” about the preparation of an assassination attempt on Prigozhin. I handed over the “ciphergram” to Putin, and he – to the founder of the PMC

MeduzaAlexander Lukashenko, during a conversation with reporters, said that he had received information that an assassination attempt was being prepared on the founder of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

His words are quoted by Belta. According to Lukashenka, this happened during his last visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The last time Lukashenka’s press service reported on his visit to the UAE was in early February 2023.

“I’ll just give you another example. The last time we flew to the Emirates, I received very serious information from sources, which cannot be deeper, about the assassination attempt on Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Within two hours (I instructed) they found the Russian ambassador to the Emirates, summoned him to me.

I gave him a cipher message to the Kremlin to Putin and Bortnikov about the impending assassination attempt on Prigozhin,” Lukashenka said.According to Lukashenka, after some time he asked Prigozhin whether this information had reached him.

The founder of PMC Wagner, according to Lukashenko, confirmed that Putin had warned him about the impending assassination attempt.

