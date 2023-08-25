Heineken finally left Russia with a loss of 300 million euros

Alyona Kyrychenko13:19, 08/25/232 min.1

The purchase price of the Heineken Russia business is EUR 1 for 100% of the shares.

The international brewing corporation Heineken is completing its exit from the Russian market, having suffered a loss of 300 million euros.

“Heineken announces the completion of the agreement to sell its units in Russia to Arnest Group.

The agreement has received all necessary approvals and completes the process that Heineken began in March 2022 to exit Russia, having suffered an expected total loss of 300 million euros,” the website says company _

It is noted that the purchase price of the Heineken Russia business is EUR 1 for 100% of the shares.

All assets, including 7 breweries in Russia, will be transferred to new owners.

The company also emphasized that Heineken will not provide brand support and will not receive income, royalties or commissions from Russia.

Exit of beer producers from Russia

As UNIAN reported, after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the Heineken concern promised to suspend the sale of beer under the Heineken brand in Russia.

At the same time, the Danish brewing concern Carlsberg Group also decided to stop production of beer under the Carlsberg brand in the Russian Federation.

He immediately announced the termination of investments and export shipments to the Russian “daughter” – the brewing company “Baltika”.

In April, one of the largest beer producers in the world, the company Anheuser-Busch InBev, announced that it would sell its share in the Russian AB InBev Efes .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...