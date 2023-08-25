Greece to Terminate Contract for Servicing Russian SAM Systems and Transfer Them to Ukraine

25 AUGUST 2023

Tor-M1 SAM

The Greek government has decided to terminate the contract with Russia for maintaining the Tor-M1 and Osa-AKM air defence missile systems in service with the country’s army.

According to Pronews.gr, citing a ‘top-cassified document’ leaked through parliament, it states that Athens will no longer procure spare parts and components for the Tor-M1 and Osa-AKM SAMs.

As a result, the mentioned systems may soon be decommissioned, as the available spare parts will only last for a few months due to their limited quantity and the government’s refusal to fulfill the existing contract.

In total, the Greek army and Air Force have 21 self-propelled Tor-M1 SAMs and 38 self-propelled Osa-AKM systems with a maximum firing range of 10-12 km.

The contract for maintaining the systems in the coming years amounts to over 102 million euros. Pronews.gr claims that the SAMs will most likely be sent to Ukraine via third countries. The decision made is ‘purely political.’

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed a joint declaration on Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration in Athens.

It has also been announced that Greece will participate in the training of Ukrainians on F-16 aircraft.

