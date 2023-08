08/25/2023

Explosive first-person footage shows Ukrainian troops fighting off enemy as forces ‘liberate’ Robotyne.

This footage was released by the Special Forces of Ukraine and shows foot soldiers in a shoot out with Russian targets as brave troops fire rifles from between trees.

Special Forces Soldiers from Ukraine’s 73rd MCSP

