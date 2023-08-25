August 25, 2023 scradge1 BRICS Latest: Bloc Invites New Members, Plans Two-Tier System https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/brics-latest-bloc-invites-members-122000738.html Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
“Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and United Arab Emirates will become full members on Jan. 1, said South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa …”
That’s the new axis of evil right there.
A bi-polar world.
A new Cold War. There are no shortage of shit countries ruled by despots. You can expect more to join.
Putler will seek to militarize it.
A big triumph for pure, concentrated evil.