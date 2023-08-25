scradge1

BRICS Latest: Bloc Invites New Members, Plans Two-Tier System

  1. “Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and United Arab Emirates will become full members on Jan. 1, said South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa …”

    That’s the new axis of evil right there.
    A bi-polar world.
    A new Cold War. There are no shortage of shit countries ruled by despots. You can expect more to join.
    Putler will seek to militarize it.
    A big triumph for pure, concentrated evil.

