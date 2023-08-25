Biden’s Half-Baked Foreign Policy Is Begging For Big-Time Trouble

Aug 24, 2023
The Biden Administration came into office ill-prepared for the world we live in today. It didn’t grasp the malignant mentality and ambitions of the leaders of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. This segment of What’s Ahead warns that, while reality is slowly creeping in, the White House is still unable to fully chuck its fairy-tale mindset and make the needed changes, that is, an exponential expansion of military resources.
Biden won’t give Ukraine the necessary weapons it needs to win against Russia. He won’t define what our strategic objectives are. President Biden has yet to speak to the American people about what we’re doing there and why it’s important.This episode also exposes two dangerous myths about the war in Ukraine.Follow me on Twitter. Send me a secure tip. Steve Forbes
A concise commentary from Steve Forbes, who is always spot on with his political views.
Biden has indeed been lethally lethargic. His hesitance to sending what’s needed for Ukraine’s fight is costing valuable Ukrainian lives. Lives, for Christ’s sake, not money.
And, it’s a grave mistake to never address the American people to inform them just why a Ukrainian victory is so important, not only for them, but for Europe AND for us. But, how can he explain anything, seeing that he is himself completely confused about what should be done and why. You’d figure that 17 months would’ve been long enough to develop a viable strategy, but still there is absolutely nothing.
What will this too old president do if bat virus land should decide to invade Taiwan?
Steve Forbes is always presidential.
He might be the closest today to Ron Reagan stylistically and strategically.
If he would have rigged the elections to give Ukraine all she needs, which i think he did, i would have approved. But Putler did smell the plot and geared up. Then Biden started soiling his pants, giving Putler the biggest green light in history. One can only hope that Nikki will take Iowa and New Hampshire next year, showing all the assholes in both parties a big middlefinger!