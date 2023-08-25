August 25, 2023 scradge1 5 allies of America that could betray it https://fb.watch/mEzITYJ694/?mibextid=v7YzmG 7 Steps toward a new world order proposals by BRICS https://fb.watch/mEzR5nz737/?mibextid=v7YzmG Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
BRICS is only an organization which aims at getting credits under better conditions. There’s also the Commonwealth, Mercosur, the EU, ASEAN, G7, G20 etc. Lula, although socialist junta, won’t cut Brazil away from the Empire. But South Africa and India are reason for serious concern. We should cut all ties with these corrupt putinist shitholes forever.