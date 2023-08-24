Units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine landed in Crimea – Yusov

Adriana Bubnovska11:11, 08/24/231 min.1947

A battle took place in Russian-occupied Crimea.

On the morning of August 24, a battle took place in Crimea occupied by Russia, Ukrainian intelligence units carried out a landing as part of a special operation.Such information was voiced by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov in a comment on hromadske.

“ Departments of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense have carried out a landing as part of a special operation, all tasks have been completed,” said Yusov.

With reference to Ukrainian intelligence, Realiya states that a battle took place in the area of ​​Cape Tarkhankut with the participation of watercraft and aviation.

