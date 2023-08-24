Ukraine’s intelligence units make landing in Crimea, special operation continues

24.08.2023 12:34

The units of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry have made a landing within the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy.

The relevant statement was made by Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in a commentary to Suspilne, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As part of the special operation, the personnel have made a landing within the peninsula,” Yusov told.

In his words, the operation was conducted in cooperation with the Naval Forces. The objectives were achieved, and no personnel losses were reported.

“The special operation continues, we are not disclosing all the details,” Yusov explained.

According to him, the enemy suffered personnel and equipment losses.

The final figures are yet to be checked.Meanwhile, the Krym.

Realii [Crimea.Realities] Telegram channel reported on some explosions that had occurred near the village of Maiak at Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea. A battle involving aircraft took place there.

“Around 05:00 a.m., loud blasts were heard near Maiak at Cape Tarkhankut, as the local sources told us.

In addition, our sources among the Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that a battle involving vessels and aircraft had taken place there,” the report states.

A reminder that a base of the 3rd radiotechnical regiment of Russia’s aerospace forces is located in the temporarily occupied Crimea’s Maiak.

The Nebo-M and Kasta-2E2 radar systems are deployed on the Tarkhankut Peninsula.

Photo: illustrative, Ukrainian Defense Ministry

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...