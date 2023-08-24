Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Chief on special operation in Crimea: There will be ground operation and recovery of territories

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has vowed that individual strikes in Crimea will not be the end of the matter, as there will be a ground operation and “the recovery of our territories”.

Source: Budanov during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: He said the DIU’s operation supported by the Ukrainian Navy in Crimea is essential to make people there believe that victory and their liberation are just around the corner.

Quote: “This special operation is vital, first of all, to make people believe. Primarily people not even on the territory of mainland Ukraine but in Crimea. We need them to remember and believe that victory is just around the corner. And their liberation is not far off either.”

Details: The DIU Chief stressed that efforts to bring people back to normal life in Crimea are ongoing, and no one has abandoned them.

Quote: “And nobody is going to just leave them there. And when there are, let’s say, certain strikes on the territory of Crimea, it won’t end with that. There will be a ground operation and the recovery of our territories. Everyone will soon be home.”

Details: Budanov said any diplomacy “without real power is impotent”

.© 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

Like this: Like Loading...