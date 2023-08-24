The United States imposed sanctions against Artek and Kadyrov’s mother due to the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia

16:59, 24 August 2023Source: Meduza

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury has expanded the SDN sanctions list to include the Artek children’s center in annexed Crimea and its director Konstantin Fedorenko.Also subject to sanctions are:

Aimani Kadyrova, mother of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov;

Muslim Khuchiev, head of the government of Chechnya;

Mansur Soltaev, Commissioner for Human Rights in Chechnya;

Zamid Chalaev, commander of the special regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Chechnya named after Akhmad Kadyrov;

Irina Ageeva, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Kaluga Region;

Irina Cherkasova, children’s ombudsman in the Rostov region;

Galina Pyatykh, children’s ombudsman in the Belgorod region;

Vladimir Kovalenko, head of the Yunarmiya in annexed Sevastopol;

Vladimir Nechaev, Rector of Sevastopol University;

Elena Shapurova, “Minister of Education” in the annexed part of the Zaporozhye region of Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced earlier Thursday that the U.S. would impose sanctions “to hold those responsible for forced displacements and deportations to account and demand the return of Ukrainian children to their families.

“The International Criminal Court in The Hague in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He is suspected of illegal deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.

A similar warrant has been issued against Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights .

