Oleksandr Topchyi02:23, 08/24/233 min.62237

Data from FlightRadar24 allows you to get some insight into the last moments of a business jet flight.

The Embraer Legacy 600 plane of Yevgeny Prigozhin , which crashed over the Tver region on August 23, was sent for “short-term and unclear repairs” before the flight.According to the Telegram channel of the Cheka-OGPU , which is considered to be close to one of the “towers” of the Kremlin, flight attendant Kristina Raspopova told her relatives about the inexplicable manipulations with the plane. She also died in a plane crash.

“The stewardess of the plane that crashed is the sister of the deputy prosecutor of one of the cities of the Chelyabinsk region.

He explained that Kristina Raspopova flew to Moscow a couple of days ago, where she was waiting for a flight to St. Petersburg. On Wednesday, they called and the woman said that the team is waiting for an important call, they say, to fly “today or tomorrow”. In addition, according to the flight attendant, the plane was undergoing repairs before departure, “the TG channel writes.

The source of the Cheka-OGPU also reports that Prigozhin’s plane was flying over the Tver region in the upper airspace. However, he was not in contact with the local air traffic control center.”

The head of the administration found out about the accident only when the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived on the scene and “from the ground” confirmed the discovery of the plane crash.

The jet did not contact the Tver services and did not send any signals, all the management was from Moscow,” sources say.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...