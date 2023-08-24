The Russian volunteer corps appealed to the “Wagnerians” with an offer (video)

Lyudmila Zhernovska23:30, 08/24/232 min.273

They offer them revenge.

The fighters of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” called on the fighters of the private military company “Wagner” to go over to their side.

The appeal to the “Wagners” was published in the Telegram channel of the RDK. “Apparently, yesterday your commanders and founding father were cynically executed.

The fact that they were killed by order of representatives of the highest echelon of the Russian government is obvious to everyone.

Therefore, now you have a difficult, but quite logical choice: either join the ranks of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to the service of the murderers of your commanders, or to preserve your honor and take revenge on their executioners by going over to the side of Ukraine,” it says.

They call on Russian mercenaries, who did not commit war crimes on the territory of Ukraine, to join the ranks of the RDC.

“And first finish this bloody meat grinder of the so-called “SVO”, and then march again to Moscow, but this time do not stop 200 km from Mkadu, but reach the end!” – says the video.

According to them, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine guarantee safety and decent conditions for those who voluntarily switch to the side of Ukraine.RDC appeal to “Wagner”RDC appeal to “Wagner”

Death of Prigozhin

We will remind, on August 23, a plane crashed in the Tver region . Later it became known that the leader of the “Wagneri” Yevgeny Prigozhin and commander Dmytro Utkin were supposed to be on board.

The incident took place exactly two months after the “March of the Wagnerites to Moscow”.

That same evening, Putin spoke at an event in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Battle of Kursk.

Today, the Russian dictator said that Prigozhin was a man of “complicated fate” .

