The death of Prigozhin: Girkin voiced his version and stood up for Putin

Yury Kobzar 24.08.23

Girkin found several versions of why Prigozhin’s plane made a “negative takeoff”.

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) expressed doubt that Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed on the orders of Vladimir Putin .

Such a statement appeared in Girkin’s Telegram channel with the clarification that it was transmitted through a lawyer.”

I believe that the likely involvement of the president is negligible, approximately at the level of the probability of a man-made disaster.

The probability of a terrorist act by Ukraine or the West is even less likely,” the statement reads.Also, Girkin (if these are really his words) suggests that the death of Prigozhin may be “cleaning of key witnesses”.

However, it is not specified who exactly can carry out such a “sweeping” if Putin has nothing to do with it.

Another assumption of Girkin: the elimination of Prigozhin is “personal revenge on the part of high-ranking military personnel.”

I cannot say that I am upset, because Prigozhin was not only my enemy personally, but also, by and large, the enemy of Russia.

And his danger was still very high. At the same time, what happened cannot cause me no positive reaction, as it is another evidence of the further deepening of turmoil in Russia,” Girkin said.

He emphasized that Prigozhin should have been tried, not eliminated.”Now he won’t be able to testify.

The bad 90s are coming back, and this is very dangerous and will have consequences,” sums up Girkin, who himself was convicted by the Hague Court for the downed Malaysian Boeing.

