The propagandist once again had a vision of the mythical Bander people.

Kremlin propagandist Volodymyr Solovyov decided to smear the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and found the “killer” of the leader of the “Wagner” PMK, Yevgeny Prigozhin .

He is sure that it was done by Ukrainians, namely the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska.

Solovyov, in his traditional form with obscene language, but in a mournful voice, spoke about the death of “Putin’s cook”.

At the same time, he mentioned the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice.

“This is their (Ukrainians – UNIAN) right hand.

Either Malyuska (Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska – UNIAN), or whatever the name of this moron is,” Solovyov said.

At the same time, he once again had a vision of the notorious people from Bandera, who had committed a “high-profile political crime.”

“Let me remind you that this is precisely in the logic of the people of Bandera – the commission of high-profile political crimes.

Moreover, this will not be the first attack,” concluded the Kremlin’s sad mouthpiece. Solovyov found the culprit in Prigozhin’s deathSolovyov found the culprit in Prigozhin’s deathIn turn, Malyuska could not get past Solovyov’s delusion and ridiculed the statement of the Russian propagandist, mentioning the “prison” reform of Ukraine.

“And this will happen to everyone who blocks prison reform!” – wrote the minister.

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the “Wagner” Communist Party – what is known

On August 23, an Embraer plane belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed in the Tver region of Russia .

10 people on board died, including seven “Wagners”.Already at night it became known that Prigozhin’s body was found at the site of the plane crash .

An improvised memorial appeared near the Wagner Center in St. Petersburg .

In turn, British intelligence reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, which was previously captured by the “Wagnerians” during the rebellion in June.

At the same time, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War believe that Putin personally gave the order to liquidate the leader of the PMK “Wagner”.

