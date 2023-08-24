Russians hit supermarket in Donetsk Oblast, injure 4 women

The Russian occupiers struck a supermarket in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, injuring four women.

Source: press service of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: “Around 11:00, the occupiers struck the centre of Kurakhove. As per the information available now, they attacked with tubed artillery.

The Russian shells hit one of the local supermarkets, where civilians were at that time. Four local women aged 25 to 66 sustained mine-blast injuries and bruises, one of them was recovered from under the rubble. All the women received qualified medical assistance.”

Details: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office added that another shell hit an administrative building, setting two cars on fire. A critical infrastructure facility, windows and the facade of an apartment building were also damaged.

© 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

Like this: Like Loading...