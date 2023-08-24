Putin comments on Wagner Group Chief’s plane crash for the first time

President of aggressor country Vladimir Putin has spoken out for the first time since the crash of the plane, which, according to Rosaviatsia (the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency), was carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RBK; Russian propagandists

Details: In a conversation with Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed head of the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Putin expressed his condolences to all those who died in the crash and spoke about the talents of Prigozhin.

“I have known Prigozhin for a long time, since the beginning of the 90s. He was a man of a difficult fate; he had made some serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the results he needed, both for himself and, when I asked him, for a common cause, like in these last few months. He was a gifted man, a talented businessman,” Putin said.

Putin also praised the Wagnerites for participating in the war against Ukraine. He claimed that “these are the people who have made a historic contribution to our common cause of fighting against the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine”. He promised that he would not forget about this.

