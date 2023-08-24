President Zelenskyy’s Address (video)

08/24/2023

‘Everyone’s work is important for Victory, and Victory is important for All’. Zelenskyy’s Address

On the Independence Day of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared a special appeal to the people of Ukraine and the world. As Ukraine meets it’s second Independence Day during the total war with Russia, Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of everyone’s work and struggle to achieve the common goal – to defend Ukraine and defend our freedom. ‘In a big war, there are no small deeds. No unnecessary ones. No unimportant ones. This is true of people, deeds,and words,’ the President said.

