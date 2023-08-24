Powerful explosion rocks temporarily occupied Tokmak

In the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, a powerful explosion was heard and plumes of smoke were seen.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, announced this on Telegram and published a relevant video.

“Tokmak wishes you a happy holiday,” Andriushchenko ironically wrote below the video.

https://t.me/andriyshTime/12911

As reported, in early August this year, a Russian ammunition depot exploded in the occupied city of Tokmak.

The Ukrainian forces work to destroy the equipment, ammunition depots, and personnel of the Russian invaders.

© 2023 Ukrinform

Like this: Like Loading...