Powerful explosion rocks temporarily occupied Tokmak

In the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, a powerful explosion was heard and plumes of smoke were seen.
Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, announced this on Telegram and published a relevant video.
“Tokmak wishes you a happy holiday,” Andriushchenko ironically wrote below the video.
https://t.me/andriyshTime/12911
As reported, in early August this year, a Russian ammunition depot exploded in the occupied city of Tokmak.
The Ukrainian forces work to destroy the equipment, ammunition depots, and personnel of the Russian invaders.
© 2023 Ukrinform
One comment
Outstanding!!!!!!!! 🇺🇦💪