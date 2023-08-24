Portugal launches F-16 training program for Ukrainian pilots

Portugal has expressed its readiness to join the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 fighters.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“Portugal is a member of our tank and aviation coalition. Today, Portugal has confirmed its readiness to join the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 aircraft,” the Head of State said.

Zelensky also discussed with his Portuguese counterpart the possibility of expanding defense cooperation, in particular, the supply of armored medical equipment and demining equipment to Ukraine.

The President also informed the Portuguese leader of the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s defense needs.

As reported, the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, arrived in Kyiv for the first time the day before.

