NORWAY TO TRANSFER IRIS-T SYSTEM TO UKRAINE, ACCELERATE NASAMS PRODUCTION

Norway is planning to accelerate the production of NASAMS systems and will convince its partners to transfer the systems to Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre stated this at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Norwegian prime minister stressed that his country will do everything in its power to convince partners to send NASAMS they may have to Ukraine.

He added that Norway is transferring the IRIS-T system to Ukraine, which will also allow protecting infrastructure and people’s lives from drones and missiles.

The prime minister also said that Norway will continue to support Ukraine in rebuilding critical infrastructure and in storing gas for the winter period, as it did past year.

As reported, Norway decided to send two F-16 fighters for the training of Ukrainian pilots and will consider the possibility of providing additional aircraft.

