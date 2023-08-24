Loud explosions are reported in Crimea

Lyudmila Zhernovska21:26, 08/24/232 min.

The occupation administration did not comment on this.

On Thursday, August 24, loud explosions were heard on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea .

This is reported by local Telegram channels.According to their data, at least five explosions were heard over Sevastopol.

“It’s loud over Sevastopol.

There were 5 strong “pops”, the report says. Later, they wrote about seven explosions in the Gagarin district, two in Kamysh and two on Cape Fiolent.

At the same time, the operational channel of the road information center about the situation on the road approaches to the Crimean bridge and preparation for the inspection did not report about the closure.

On both sides of the Crimean bridge, there are no difficulties in getting to the checkpoints,” they reported as of 9:00 p.m.

