In occupied Tokmak, a powerful explosion hit the Russian base (video)

Bavovna visited one of the divisions of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia, a powerful explosion rang out at the military base of the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by local publics in Telegram.”Tokmak. Shelling of the command post and location of equipment of one of the divisions of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces,” writes the ” Tokmak is Ukraine ” channel.

The released footage shows a mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising after the initial explosion.

Thick black smoke also begins to rise from the same place.

At the time of filming, the flight of probably another rocket could be clearly heard, which caused the operator to immediately fall to the ground. Cotton in Tokmak

