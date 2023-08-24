Lyudmila Zhernovska23:36, 08/24/231 min.161

Local authorities called to stay in shelters until the break-up.

On Thursday, August 24, explosions rang out in Odesa region . Local residents report this on social networks.

At 11:19 p.m., an air alert was announced in the region, and it is also currently sounding in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the activity of Russian tactical aviation in the southern and southeastern directions.Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, urged to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted. “Do not film or publicize the work of our air defense forces,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

Updated at 11:45 p.m.: The explosions heard over Odessa were the work of Ukrainian air defenses, the Air Force says.Meanwhile, echoes of alarm rang out in all regions.

