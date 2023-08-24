Explosions are heard in two regions of Russia, airports were closed in Moscow (photo, video)

Lyudmila Zhernovska01:20, 08/25/231 min.

There were no official statements from the authorities.

In the Kaluga and Tula regions of Russia, loud explosion

s are heard at night . Relevant videos are published by local Telegram channels.Residents of Obninsk and Maloyaroslavets heard 3-4 explosions, writes Baza.

The Russians filmed and published on the network the work of Russian air defense.

Meanwhile, explosions are also heard in the Tula region, an air trail can be seen in the sky.The local authorities have not yet commented on what is happening.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...