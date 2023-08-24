Czech Police Arrest Suspect in Brutal Beating of Ukrainians

In Czechia, the police have arrested and are currently interrogating a man suspected of brutally assaulting two Ukrainian women in Plasy, the northern Pilsen region.

According to Novinky, the police spokesperson for the region, Pavla Burešová, stated that no charges have been brought yet, but the criminal investigation is ongoing.

The police have not provided additional information about the suspect at this time.

The attack occurred in Czechia on two Ukrainian women. A man attacked the women with his fists when he found out they were from Ukraine. One of the victims suffered an open fracture of her jaw, as well as fractures of her cheekbone and nasal bones.

In early August, an 18-year-old foreigner in Pilsen, according to investigators, brutally attacked, sexually assaulted, and attempted to kill a girl who, according to unofficial information, is 15 years old. As Pilsen Mayor Roman Zarzycký, claims the accused is a Ukrainian, living in Czechia for a long time.

Later, it was shared on social media that a 16-year-old teenager who attacked a woman in Prague’s district of Hostivař is also Ukrainian. In both cases, the police do not disclose the suspect nationality.

Czech Minister of the Interior Vít Rakušan held a press conference on Sunday, August 13, stating that there is no collective guilt in the case of criminal actions.

