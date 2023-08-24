Candidates show deep divide over war in Ukraine

Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis saying they would cut off funding to Kyiv while others defended U.S. aid to the embattled nation.
Calls to stop Ukraine funding earned applause during the debate, but were not shared by all candidates. | Libkos/AP Photo
By GAVIN BADE
08/23/2023 10:44 PM EDT
The GOP divide on Ukraine was on full display during the debate, with Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis saying they would cut off funding to Kyiv while others defended U.S. aid to the embattled nation.
“I find it offensive that we have professional politicians who will make a pilgrimage to Kyiv, to their pope, Zelenskyy, without doing the same for the people in Maui or the south side of Chicago,” he said, referring to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.
DeSantis was more hedging, saying that he would stop aid to Ukraine unless European governments stepped up to “pull their weight.”
Those calls to stop Ukraine funding earned applause in the room, but were not shared by all candidates. Nikki Haley accused Ramaswamy of wanting to “hand Ukraine to Russia” and “let China eat Taiwan.”
“You are choosing a murderer” over an ally of the U.S., Haley said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I wish you success on your future career on the boards of Lockheed and Raytheon,” Ramaswamy retorted, naming two large U.S. weapons manufacturers.
“You have no foreign policy experience and it shows,” Haley shot back, earning raucous applause in the arena.
4 comments
DeSantis belongs in the fascist junta of some shit country like Argentina.
Ramaswamy belongs in the fascist Hindu party of Modi.
How scum like that end up as candidates for the Grand Old Party is absolutely incredible. They have the maggot-riddled brains of third world trash dictators.
Meduza:
Elizaveta Antonova/Meduza, 23 August:
….Dmitry Utkin (callsign “Wagner”) first started participating in mercenary operations in 2013. Before that, according to the St. Petersburg outlet Fontanka, he served as a lieutenant colonel in a GRU special forces brigade based in Pskov. Utkin reportedly chose his call-sign out of sympathy for the ideology of the Third Reich (Richard Wagner is considered to have been Adolf Hitler’s favorite composer). Acquaintances of Utkin have spoken about his Nazi views in the past.
https://meduza.io/en/feature/2023/08/24/the-other-founder
Well that’s at least two Nazis that got smoked in the air “accident.”
Quite a few more to go unfortunately.
Some will be swept away by the ripples of this, but at what speed and quantity is yet to be determined.