9 hours of silence – That is how long it would take to hold 1 minute of silence for every child killed by russia in Ukraine.

Jens Christian Jensen

Partner at Brinch & Partners.

Until Ukraine wins, my posts reflect my personal views.

Aug 23

So far russia has killed more then 540 children during their bombings of civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and schools…

So the next time you come across peace-mogers who claim that we should not support Ukraine, that helping Ukraine defend itself is not of our concern, that russia wants peace and arming Ukraine will just escalate the war… then try to ask them to be silent for 540 minutes/9 hours to honour the children killed by russia during their illegal and unjust invasion.

russia has proven that they do not care, they do not care about killing civilians, they do not care about killing children – they do not even care about sending their own soldiers into certain death. russia has proven that they do not care about international law, they do not care about war crimes, using torture, blackmail, world hunger as a weapon to expand their territory.

“The best defence against an authoritarian regime – is an armed democracy”

Remember that Ukraine defends themselves, just as anyone would do… defending their children, their democracy and their freedom.

We should, could and can do much more to help Ukraine. 🇺🇦

#Ukraine #Zelensky #stoprussia #NATO #Politics #Humanity #armukrainenow

….

Comment from :

British Artist in France MA Fine Art & Illustration.

You are so right, Jens Christian Jensen. “…ask them to be silent for 540 minutes/9 hours to honour the children killed by russia during their illegal and unjust invasion”. And to think that each minute represents a child, -somebody’s son or daughter, the grieving parents and siblings, grandparents, not just to blink and continue talking about a “peace solution”. There is none. There is no other way but #defeatrussia with modern weapons, and the democratic world needs to #standwithukraine.

#NATOgetYourActTogether #ArmUkraineWellToWinFaster #CloseTheSky #F16 #Gripens #HIMARS #ATACMs #Leopards #defeatrussia #VictoryToUkraine ✌ 💙 💛

Commercial Manager, Activist, Mother, photographer.

Every inch of my body and soul is devastated and crying. This could be my son lying there dead. I don’t know what I would do if that happened to me!

Like this: Like Loading...