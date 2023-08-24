Ukrainian flag raised in Crimea: Intel shares footage of special operation

VIDEO24.08.2023 14:07

The Ukrainian flag has been hoisted in the temporarily occupied Crimea as a result of a special operation conducted by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate with the support of the Ukrainian Naval Forces.

On the night of August 24, 2023, a special operation was conducted by the Main Intelligence Directorate with the support of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The special operations units used watercraft and landed on the shore near such settlements as Olenivka and Maiak,” the report states.

When performing the task, Ukrainian defenders engaged in combat with the units of Russian occupiers.According to the Ukrainian intelligence, the enemy suffered personnel and equipment losses.

“All objectives and tasks were fulfilled. As the special operation was completed, Ukrainian defenders left the scene without casualties,” the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

The Ukrainian intelligence mentioned that Russian occupation authorities in Crimea were not commenting on these events despite numerous reports from local residents.

The only message from the occupiers was related to the so-called “destruction of munitions according to the established schedule”.“Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to assist the occupiers with the destruction of ammunition, equipment and personnel,” the Main Intelligence Directorate added ironically.

A reminder that the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated earlier that they had made a successful landing within the temporarily occupied Crimea.

