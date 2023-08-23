US nurse serving with Ukraine Forces won’t leave frontline ‘until we win’. (video)

08/23/2023 premiered 08/11/2023

US nurse in Ukraine: ‘I can’t leave them now, that’s my family’

An American nurse, who left the US to help Ukrainian Armed Forces after Russia’s invasion, has told Forces News she will not leave the frontline until ‘we win’.

Rebekah Maciorowski said she watched from the hospital she was working in at the time as the invasion by Russian forces unfolded and wanted to help.

The medic responded to Ukraine’s health ministry when it asked for help and assistance, arriving there last March.

Now, having been on the frontline evacuating and treating troops, as well as helping to train them, she told Forces News she can’t leave the soldiers she has been fighting alongside.

