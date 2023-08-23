Ukraine will receive F16 as soon as possible, but after meeting the conditions, – the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands

Vitaly Sayenko00:42, 08/24/234 min.29

In particular, it is necessary to train pilots and technical personnel, prepare Ukrainian infrastructure, spare parts and weapons for these planes.

Ukraine will receive F-16 multi-purpose fighters as soon as possible, but after meeting a number of conditions.

According to the correspondent of UNIAN, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kaisa Ollongren said this at a briefing for journalists in Kyiv.

“As of now, we have agreed to transfer the F-16 to your country as soon as possible, when the conditions are met.

It is about when the personnel – pilots and technical specialists – will be trained and ready; when Ukraine will have the proper infrastructure; and when we will prepare all the necessary measures, because it concerns not only aircraft, but also maintenance, weapons, etc., – Ollongren said.

In particular, as the minister emphasized, it is necessary not only to be able to fly, but also to have the ability to fight when using F-16 aircraft.

She specified that Ukrainian infrastructure should be fully prepared for F-16 fighters.

Also, in addition to the planes, spare parts for repairs will be needed, as well as weapons for these fighters.Ollongren emphasized that the weapons for the F-16 are produced in the United States.The minister is also convinced that F-16 fighters will contribute to strengthening the Air Force of Ukraine.

“We’re going to need a certain number of F-16s for training purposes. And not just now, but also in the future because we’re going to continue training.

So, we have to decide with our partners how many F-16s we’re going to need for training. And thanks to this, we will determine how many F-16s we can actually transfer to Ukraine for use by the Armed Forces,” Ollongren emphasized.

At the same time, she confirmed that the training of Ukrainian personnel has already begun, and this is important.

According to her, the beginning of training will help to understand how quickly these trainings will take place.”Because according to our estimates, it will take 6-8 months. But we will find out in practice.

It is also important to distinguish between pilots and other personnel – technical and service personnel, because there is a difference between them,” – noted the Minister of Defense.

“I have to say that even 6-8 months is an extremely fast time.

Much faster than the time when pilots from the Netherlands and other countries learned to fly and fight on the F-16,” she emphasized.In addition, Ollongren noted that having a time frame should be prepared to be flexible if it takes more time to study.

At the same time, according to her, Ukraine needs to develop capabilities that can be used to strengthen Ukrainian positions in the war.

