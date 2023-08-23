Ukraine Independence Day: Parade of Dead Mafia Equipment

August 23, 2023

Tomorrow, August the 24th, is Ukraine’s Independence Day. To help mark the occasion, the Ukrainian authorities have let a selection of Russian equipment be dragged to Khreschatyk Avenue, in central Kyiv. I present some of these vehicles today, before the masses of people will crowd around them tomorrow and obscure the view. Enjoy.

Countless destroyed ruskie vehicles and aircraft are littering vast stretches of Ukraine … and, many, many more will follow, to join the parade of dead mafia equipment, at least in spirit, before this terrible war is over. The ones displayed here, on Khreschatyk Avenue, are only a tiny fraction of the whole, but they are a stark reminder that this fascism in Moscow, as the original one from WWII in Berlin, will also find its death, regardless of what various clowns, pranksters, fools and jesters in our respective countries think. And, Ukraine is the country that will kill it.

The just and righteous people of this world look at Ukraine with awe, respect and honor … yesterday, today and tomorrow. We celebrate with you on your day of independence tomorrow, and salute you for your strength, courage, intelligence, and determination.

Слава Україні

Героям слава!

