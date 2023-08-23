The wreckage of Prigozhin’s plane was shown on the Internet, in some places traces of shrapnel damage are visible – mass media

Yury Kobzar22:11, 23.08.231 min.290

Prigozhin’s plane could have been shot down by an anti-aircraft missile.

The pilots of the crashed plane, on which Yevgeny Prigozhin may have been, did not report any unusual situations to the controllers. “Baza” writes about this with reference to a source familiar with the situation.”

According to experts, this means that the critical situation on board the plane developed very quickly,” the newspaper writes.

As reported by “Astra” , a photo of the wreckage of the plane with traces of shrapnel from an anti-aircraft missile also appeared on the network (the first picture in the gallery below).

But it is difficult to say how authentic these photos are.

Prigozhin’s plane crash

In the evening of August 23 , a plane crashed in the Tver region .

As it became known almost immediately, the board belonged to the owner of PVK Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin.

It is reported that 8 people on board were killed.According to numerous reports, Prigozhin himself and Dmytro Utkin, the military commander of “PVK Wagner”, could be on board.

But it is not known for sure whether this is the case.

According to some eyewitnesses, before the plane fell, explosions typical of air defense operations were heard. It is also known that the plane broke apart high in the air, so the tail fell far from the main body of the fuselage.

