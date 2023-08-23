The support is colossal: the attitude of Ukrainians towards the Independence of Ukraine has changed radically – survey

Anastasia Pechenyuk11:06, 23.08.234 min.337

For Ukrainians, Independence Day is now the most important non-religious holiday.

The number of Ukrainians advocating the unification of Ukraine with the aggressor country decreased to 1%. And the attitude of citizens to Independence Day has changed radically over the last decade, and now it is one of the three most popular holidays in Ukraine.

According to the results of surveys conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in 2013-2023, absolute support for Independence was a fact even before 2014, but now this support has become even higher.”

As of February 2013 (that is, almost a year before the Revolution of Dignity), the absolute majority of Ukrainians – 81% – supported the independence of Ukraine, sought unification with Russia – 16% (if you look further, in the 1990s, on average, 64% supported Independence and 32% wanted unification with Russia, in the 2000s an average of 73% supported Independence and 23% wanted unification with Russia. Currently, the indicator of those who support Independence is 89% (and the share those who seek unification with Russia is 1%).

In addition, 9% are currently undecided about their answer to the question. However, they could both hesitate and “approach” the camp of opponents of Independence, and hesitate about the format of relations with Russia, but support Independence.

Therefore, the actual level of support for independence is higher than the indicated 89% (for example,among those who have decided on their opinion, 99% support Independence)”, – noted in KMIS.

The attitude of Ukrainians to the Independence Day of Ukraine has also changed.

If in 2013 it was one of the least popular holidays (only Constitution Day was less popular), then in 2023 63% of citizens call it the most important or favorite.”Currently it is one of the 3 most popular holidays in Ukraine, second only to the two main religious holidays. …

According to our research, in 2023 the majority of the population of Ukraine will celebrate Easter (Easter) and Christmas as the most popular holidays, with a percentage of 70% and 69%, respectively.

And next comes the Independence Day of Ukraine – 63%. For Ukrainians, Independence Day is now the most important of the non-religious holidays.

The next most popular is the Day of Defenders of Ukraine (54%),” the press release states releases Victory Day and Labor Day (May 1) were the least popular this year. Only 13% and 5% of surveyed Ukrainians celebrate these dates as favorite or important.

It should be noted that KMIS surveys in the period until February 2020 were conducted by the method of personal interviews, after that – by the method of telephone interviews.

The sample of each survey is mostly about 2,000 respondents.

After February 2014, the polls did not include the temporarily occupied Crimea and certain territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. After February 2022, surveys do not include new temporarily occupied territories.

Independence Day of Ukraine 2023 – how the country will celebrate in the conditions of war

Due to the full-scale war, Ukrainians will celebrate the 32nd anniversary of our statehood on a working day .

Large-scale ceremonial mass events are not planned. In particular, in Chernihiv Oblast, until the end of August, local authorities were recommended to limit mass events due to the danger of rocket attacks.

At the same time, trophy equipment is placed on the central street of Kyiv for Independence Day, it will stay there until August 28.

