Russian S-400 system destroyed in occupied Crimea (video)

The GUR reported that as a result of the explosion, the installation itself, the missiles installed on it, and the personnel were completely destroyed.

Today, August 23, the Russian S-400 “Triumph” long and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in the temporarily occupied Crimea .This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“On August 23, 2023, around 10:00 a.m., an explosion took place near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which destroyed the Russian long- and medium-range S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system,” the message reads.

As noted in the intelligence, as a result of the explosion, the installation itself, the missiles installed on it, and the personnel were completely destroyed.

Given the limited number of such systems in the enemy’s arsenal, this is a painful blow to the air defense system of the occupiers, which will have a serious impact on further events in the occupied Crimea,” – emphasized the HUR. The Russian S-400 complex was destroyed in the occupied Crimea

