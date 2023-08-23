Russian occupiers attacked Sumy Oblast: the school was destroyed, there are victims (photo)

Anastasia Pechenyuk12:14, 23.08.231 min.10

The occupiers killed at least 2 educators.

On the morning of Wednesday, August 23, the Russian occupiers attacked the Sumy region with kamikaze drones. “Shahedy”, in particular, targeted the city of Romny, which survived the Russian occupation in February-March 2022.”

Today at 10:05 a.m. in the city of Romny, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed type hit an educational institution.

Unfortunately, the building of the institution has been completely destroyed.

All services are working.

The headquarters for liquidation of the consequences has been deployed,” the Sumy Regional Military Administration informs.

The occupiers destroyed the school in Romny and killed the educators / photo of the State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service informs that the occupiers destroyed the school and killed at least 2 educators.

Their bodies were unblocked by rescuers of the State Emergency Service. 3 more people were injured.

There is information that 2 more employees of the facility are under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” the rescuers said.

It should be noted that the air alert was announced in the Sumy region at 9:29 a.m. The Air Force warned of the threat of enemy use of attack UAVs.

“Several enemy UAVs continue to be in the airspace in the Sumy region,” the PS informed. Soon, at 11:46, it was announced that an air alert had been sounded in the Sumy region.

