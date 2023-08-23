Prigozhin’s plane crashed in Russia, – rosZMI (photo, video)

Kateryna Schwartz19:58, 23.08.230 min.622

According to preliminary data, seven people died.

An Embraer ERG 135 plane with the flight number RA-02795, which belongs to the war criminal and owner of PVK “Wagner” Evgeny Prigozhin, crashed in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, writes the Russian Telegram channel Baza.It is reported that 7 people were on board the business jet.

According to preliminary data, they all died.

There is information that the plane crashed in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region. A plane crashed in the Russian Federation

