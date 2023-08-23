Prigozhin’s plane crashed in Russia, – rosZMI (photo, video)

Kateryna Schwartz19:58, 23.08.230 min.622
According to preliminary data, seven people died.
An Embraer ERG 135 plane with the flight number RA-02795, which belongs to the war criminal and owner of PVK “Wagner” Evgeny Prigozhin, crashed in the Tver region of the Russian Federation, writes the Russian Telegram channel Baza.It is reported that 7 people were on board the business jet.
According to preliminary data, they all died.
There is information that the plane crashed in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region.A plane crashed in the Russian Federation
(C)UNIAN 2023
7 comments
Strange, very strange.
Updated. Russian Telegram channels with reference to Rosaviatsia report that Evgeny Prigozhin himself was among the passengers on the plane that crashed.
It is reported that there were 7 people on board the business jet. According to preliminary data, they all died.
Wow new form of suicide. A C little expensive but what the hell
Evgeny Prigozhin dead, unconfiremd.
I get drunk now. First Crimea today The Bastion and SS400 gone, and now Nazi Prizoghin killed by Putin!
As “Meduza” writes , the Telegram channel Gray Zone, close to Wagner PMC, claims that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane was shot down by anti-aircraft fire. There is no official confirmation of this information
R.I.P. Prigo. You just joined Nemtsov in heaven. FUCK PUTIN!!!