Prigozhin’s body was found at the scene of the accident and has already been identified – rosZMI

Yury Kobzar22:53, 08/23/231 min.1004

The bodies of the owner of PVK Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the military commander of this group, Dmytro Utkin, were found at the scene of the accident and identified.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Cheka-OGPU , which is considered to be close to one of the “towers” of the Kremlin.”The bodies of Prigozhin and Utkin were discovered and identified.

At 9:30 p.m., the bodies of all 10 people on board Prigozhin’s plane were discovered.

The main official version is an “explosion in the sky”. Representatives of the military unit, near which the air defense is stationed, went to the scene of the accident,” – the message says.The GRAY ZONE telegram channel, which is close to PVK Wagner, also reports the death of Prigozhin as a confirmed fact.

The “leader” of the Wagner group, the Hero of Russia, a true patriot of his Motherland – Evgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of Russian traitors. But even in hell he will be the best!” – writes the channel.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...