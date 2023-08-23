PMK “Wagner” has a mechanism of action in the event of Prigozhin’s death: in Belarus, mercenaries close down camps

Oleg Davigora22:22, 23.08.232 min.272

The National Central Committee reports that an active movement of “Wagnerians” is beginning on the territory of Belarus.

In PMK “Wagner” there is a long-developed and approved mechanism of actions in case of the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin or Dmytro Utkin .

As one of the propaganda publications found out, since Yevgeny Prigozhin had a constant threat to his own life, including because he was regularly on the front lines and in other circumstances, there is a clear mechanism of action in the case of his death in the “Wagner” PMC.

The source says that it has been approved and is automatically introduced to all PMK commanders.

If the death of Prigozhin or the commander of the “Wagner group” Dmitry Utkin during the accident of the business jet with the number RA-02795 is confirmed, then the algorithm will be launched immediately.

However, the source declined to specify what exactly this mechanism means, but he separately noted that it would be very bad news in any case.

"Against the background of the probable death of the terrorist Yevhen Prigozhin, his associates are forming convoys to leave the camps.

According to the Belarusian underground, on the evening of August 23, part of the camps of the “Wagnerians” in Belarus are being closed down.

The convoys are headed in the direction of the border with the Russian Federation, but the special services of the Republic of Belarus are trying to prevent the departure mercenary vehicles,” writes the CNS.

As “Belarus Gayun” writes , information has been received that in the area of ​​the “Wagner” PVK camp, in the village of Mel and in the Osypovych district, severe interruptions in the operation of the mobile Internet are currently observed.

