Opinions about Prizoghin aircrash

advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine It doesn’t matter if Prigozhin was alone on this plane or together with [Prigozhin’s “right hand”, Wagner PMC commander Dmitry] Utkin. One thing is clear: Prigozhin was eliminated by [Vladimir] Putin. He was not going to forgive the betrayal, as well as the humiliation and fear that he experienced during the “cook’s” rebellion.Whether the plane was shot down by Russian air defense, or it was blown up from the inside, or it was a technical malfunction – it is obvious that this was done solely in the interests of Putin. Colonel Generals [former commander of the joint grouping of Russian troops in Ukraine and the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation Sergey] Surovikin and [Colonel General Mikhail] Mezentsev, who supported Prigozhin’s coup, get ready!

Bellingcat investigative journalist It looks like it’s safe to assume that Prigogine was on board. Several [my] sources who previously served in the Wagner PMC claim that [Prigozhin] as part of a delegation of nine people flew from Mali, where he tried to prevent the GRU from ousting the PMC from that country and Africa as a whole. The delegation was returning, having previously stopped in Belarus.

investigative journalist, author of materials about Prigogine in Fontanka, RBC, BBC and Project As for Prigozhin, I can say so far: today he really flew to Russia from Africa, with him was the entire command staff of the Wagner PMC. “It will be a miracle if he is on ,” they tell me.

Journalist According to my sources, Prigogine was still on board. Absolutely clear signal to all the elites, in fact. Everyone who had any seditious thoughts – both about the course , and about it in general.

Russian military expert If [the plane] had been shot down by an air defense missile, then a smoke trail would have been visible on the video, I have not seen a trail yet. If eyewitnesses did not see a rocket taking off and a trace from it, then the version with air defense is in question. If it falls like that, then there could be an explosion on board or what can be called a terrorist attack.If the plane falls so chaotically, as seen in the video, then it has completely lost control, the rudders do not work. There was a complete failure of the control systems, this can happen as a result of an explosion inside the aircraft, which is generally logical.

journalist, former editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy radio station Business jets are carefully checked before boarding. And if the passenger is not, then this is noted on a special sheet. In addition, there are cameras at the departure point in the Vnukovo-3 VIP lounge — and you can see who is leaving the hall on the airfield. True, taking into account two simultaneously departing [in the same direction] aircraft, passengers [before takeoff] can change places without fixing.

IMPORTANT FOR NOW The businessman was on the list of passengers, but whether he was on board is unknown. Main

politician The penultimate one I will regret is Evgeny Prigozhin. He ordered me, but life seems to have decreed otherwise. Nevertheless, we are dealing with yet another extrajudicial massacre. If this was a normal state, and not a shaman named after Putin, then one could [could] be tried or amnestied for the rebellion.But you can not kill outside the trial, especially when a person is not hiding. But in a gang, this is the only way, because hell knows what he could say in court.

political scientist One of the technologies of punishment within a dictatorship is to bring the enemy or traitor closer before being destroyed, or at least make peace and pretend that [he] is forgiven. It’s like in the movies about the mafia: the warring groups and their bosses get together so that later one shoots the other with a cake. Or [like] in The Godfather, where everyone makes peace before [starting to] destroy each other.

political scientist But in order to hide forever, taking one of the many spare passports, a burned-out plane is also a good excuse. The raven will not collect the bones, the ends are in ashes, the trail is cold. !

propagandist, head of RT Among the versions under discussion is a staging. But personally I’m leaning towards the more obvious one.

“military officer” associated with Prigozhin’s structures The assassination of Prigozhin would have catastrophic consequences. The people who gave the order don’t understand the mood in the army and the morale at all.”

State Duma deputy from United Russia This is a terrorist attack in the Russian sky. It must be investigated. The perpetrators must answer.

writer and politician openly involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine I won’t believe it, how much more is possible … the whores are already having a holiday. Fucking holiday. These holidays have already shaken them for nine years. Zhenya, Yevgeny Viktorovich, live a little longer.

pro-Kremlin political scientist It’s definitely Ukraine that killed Prigozhin. For Putin, Prigogine is no longer a problem. For Shoigu, Prigogine is no longer a problem. Big bosses don’t take revenge because they have too many real problems and real enemies. This is a terrorist attack on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

