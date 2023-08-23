Moscow Hit by Drones for Sixth Straight Night, Airports Closed Yet Again

August 23, 2023

Law enforcement officers stand next to a damaged building of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a drone attack in Moscow on August 23, 2023. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

Moscow has been hit by Ukrainian drones for the sixth straight night, with an explosion once again rocking the city’s central business district.

Air defenses downed one Ukrainian drone in Mozhaisky district and one in Khimki district of Moscow region, Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

A third drone crashed into a building in the Moscow City business district around five kilometres (three miles) from the Kremlin after being “suppressed” by air defenses, it said.

Air traffic at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports was briefly halted, the TASS state news agency reported, citing the aviation services.

⚡️Central #Moscow building hit by drone in another overnight attack on the Russian capital.



Footage posted to Telegram by Russian daily newspaper Izvestia showed a fire truck and other emergency services vehicles lined up along a street below a cluster of brightly-lit skyscrapers.

One window on a multi-story building appeared to be damaged. Emergency services were inspecting the area in the business district, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.“Several windows were smashed in two adjacent five-story buildings,” he said.

Sobyanin and the defense ministry said there were no reports of casualties.

In recent weeks two other drone attacks were repelled over Moscow’s financial district, each causing minor damage to the facades of high-rise buildings.

In May, drones were shot down near the Kremlin.

