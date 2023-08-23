It became known what Putin was doing during the accident of Prigozhin’s plane

Kateryna Girnyk21:49, 08/23/231 min.1995

At that time, Putin spoke at an event in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Kursk.

In the Tver region of Russia this evening, the plane of the head of the “Wagner” Communist Party Yevgeny Prigozhin , who in June raised a mutiny against the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, fell and crashed.At the same time, it became known what the Russian dictator himself was doing at that time.

Yes, it was at this time that Putin spoke at an event in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Battle of Kursk.

Videos of him handing out the stars of the Heroes of Russia also appeared online. After that, a moment of silence is announced. What was Putin doing during the accident of Prigozhin’s plane

