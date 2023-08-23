Grain storages damaged in Russia’s drone attack on Odesa region

PHOTOS23.08.2023 08:57

Production and handling terminals and grain storage facilities have been damaged in Russia’s drone attack on the Odesa region.

The relevant statement was made by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kiper, on the night of August 23, 2023, “Russian terrorists were attacking the south of the Odesa region for three hours”. The enemy targeted civil infrastructure.

Ukraine’s air defense units destroyed nine Shahed-136/131 suicide drones.

“Sadly, production and handling terminals were hit, where a fire broke out with a total area of 700 square meters.

As of 06:00 a.m., the fire was localized. Grain storages were also damaged,” Kiper noted.

Relevant services are working at the scene. The police are documenting the crimes committed by Russian troops. Civilians remained unharmed.

