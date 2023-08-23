Destruction of the Russian S-400: the GUR announced “systemic consequences” for the events in Crimea

Lesya Leshchenko17:30, 23.08.233 min.116

There are very few such complexes in the Russian Federation, noted the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

The destruction of the Russian long- and medium-range S-400 “Triumph” anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied Crimea will have systemic consequences for the development of events on the peninsula.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon.

“The explosion that eliminated such a “business card” of Russian air defense equipment. And the fact that they wanted to sell it abroad at a high price, I think that now there will be much, much less people willing to buy such not very effective things, which, however, burn well.” – he said.

According to him, there is information about the liquidation of the personnel of the Russian occupiers as a result of the explosion.”The S-400 complex is not a single piece of equipment. Therefore, everything that was around was either destroyed or damaged,” Yusov informed.

He also explained what consequences this will have for the work of Russian air defense on the temporarily occupied peninsula.”

The Russians have very few S-400 complexes by themselves, because this is one of the latest developments.

Since this is one of the most modern means of their air defense, of course, this will have systemic consequences for the development of events in Crimea. Today, indeed, the Triumph took place, but not for the occupiers.

This is a Triumph for Ukraine and Ukrainians who are nearing the liberation of the Ukrainian Crimea,” emphasized the representative of the HUR.

