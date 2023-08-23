23.08.2023

Ukraine’s security and defense forces have struck an enemy aircraft in the Black Sea.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the territorial waters of Ukraine near Zmiinyi Island, in the area of the so-called ‘Boyko towers’, a collision between a Russian military aircraft and Ukrainian combat boats occurred.

An enemy aircraft attempted to attack Ukrainian military vessels, but was met with a response.

The enemy propaganda spread a fake about the alleged defeat and sinking of a Ukrainian boat.

“In fact, the Russian missile fell into the water and continued to move towards the ‘Moskva’ cruiser – no damage was done to the Ukrainian military,” the DIU emphasized.

In response to the attempted attack, Ukrainian servicemen struck the Russian plane. A missile fired from a Ukrainian combat boat damaged the Russian plane, which was forced to immediately leave the scene and fly toward the nearest airfield, the intelligence service noted.

As reported, according to the DIU, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea on August 23 near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut, destroying a Russian long- and medium-range S-400 ‘Triumph’ air defense missile system.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3752136-defense-forces-strike-at-russian-aircraft-in-black-sea-diu.html

