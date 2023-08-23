Coastal anti-ship missile complex “Bastion” was hit in Crimea-Andryushchenko

Adriana Bubnovska11:36, 23.08.230 min.1466

Radar stations were also damaged. There were 7 explosions in total.

In Crimea, the coastal anti-ship missile complex (BRPK) “Bastion” was hit.

Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported on the “holiday” on the occupied peninsula.It is one of the carriers of Onyx missiles, which the Russians use to strike Ukraine.🎈

On March 15, 2015, it became known about the transfer of systems to the Russian-occupied Crimea.

In mid-March 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued statements about the use of the Bastion-P complex against ground targets in southern Ukraine. A little later, a video of a volley of three rockets, apparently at other objects in Ukraine, was distributed.

On April 30, 2022, Russian aggressors carried out another missile attack on Odesa international airport.

This time — by missiles of the coastal complex “Bastion”. According to Ukrainian officials, as a result of the impact, the airport runway was completely disabled and unusable for further use.

The third missile attack from the coastal complex “Bastion” was carried out on objects in the Odesa region in the morning of May 9, 2022.

The enemy from the temporarily occupied Crimea used four P-800 Onyx type anti-ship cruise missiles from the Bastion complex.

There were no victims or casualties among the civilian population as a result of the strike, other details are not disclosed.

On June 14, 2022, two Onyx missiles launched from the coastal missile complex of Crimea were shot down over the Odesa region.

