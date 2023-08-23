‘A coup cannot be avoided!’ Putin facing ‘all-out civil war’ after death of Prigozhin

EXCLUSIVE: The dead Wagner Group chief mounted a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin in June and now a Civil War could break out in his absence.

Russia: Footage allegedly shows crash site of jet carrying Prigozhin

The death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin spells the end of the mercenary group and could spark an all-out civil war, Ukrainian soldiers told Daily Express US.A Russian business jet en route from Moscow to St Petersburg and crashed on Wednesday, killing all ten passengers.According to reports, Wagner Group boss Prigozhin was listed as a passenger and is now dead.

Ukrainian Army Major Vitor Trugebov told Daily Express US that there is no chance Wagner Group will live on.

He said: ‘The problem here is that I cannot perceive Russian official sources as trustable. So there are many options here. It could be staged.

The Wagner chief was on board a crashed private jet (Image: Handout / TELEGRAM/ @grey_zone / AFP)”

If it is not staged, it could be coincidence (highly unlikely) or assassination (very likely). If it’s assassination, it’s like telling to all the Russians ‘this it what happens if you try to move tanks to Moscow.”

“In any case, it is the end of Wagner project”, he added.Prigozhin, whose private military group Wagner thugs fought alongside Russia’s regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June.But now, his death could spark an all-out civil war and yet another coup, according to Ukrainian military surgeon Oleksandre (his last name is being withheld for safety reasons).Don’t miss..

Wagner Group attempted a mutiny in June (Image: GETTY )He told Daily Express US: “A coup in Russia cannot be avoided.

After some time, Russia will be divided into states. Prigozhin was strongly framed, for which he organised a protest against Putin.”

The Russian public blames Putin and talk about civil war.”Many Russian military bloggers were already furious with Putin’s war effort and frequently blasted the dictator online.

Now, Prigozhin’s death may have added fuel to the fire.

