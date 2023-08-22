“You’ll see one of these days.” Budanov announced problems for the invaders in the Crimea (video)

Marta Gichko12:20, 08/22/232 minutes.2500

The head of the GUR noted that many people on the peninsula are waiting for release.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, cryptically announced that “one of these days” the Ukrainian people will “see” how the invaders are being destroyed in Crimea .

He said this in a comment to the ITV channel on the central square of the de-occupied Irpen after the Crimean Tatar flag was raised in front of the city hall on the eve of the Crimean platform.

As Budanov noted, “unfortunately, there are those who are very afraid of the de-occupation of Crimea, but there are also many people who are waiting.”

“And we need to give them confidence that their hopes are not in vain. That’s why we should hold such events as the Crimean platform, events, let’s say, with the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territories. Just destroy the occupiers in our Crimea. What , in principle, you see, and one of these days you will see again,” he said.

Budanov announced problems for the invaders in the Crimea

