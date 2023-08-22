The Russian forces are in panic, they are sending last reserves to hold Ukrainian Attacks (video)

08/22/2023
© Warthog Defense 2023
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
One comment
Warthog produces good videos; always with an upbeat message and I thank them for that.
The flip side of that is that the casual observer may think that the situation is more rosy than it in fact is.
Ukraine is short of combat troops, short of MBT’s, short of ammo, short of MLRS’s, short of long range fires and will not have the aircraft they needed to take out putinaZi attack helis, protect Ukraine’s skies and degrade the enemy until next year.
Already the recalcitrance of the allies has condemned Ukraine to at least another year of war and genocide from the most putrid nazi regime in history.
The obvious solution : allied ground troops with air and sea support, has been completely ruled out. Which is very depressing for Ukraine, because it means new member Finland can expect NATO to leap into action if attacked, but Ukraine is forced to tolerate a huge, despicably evil enemy inflicting unspeakable horrors on civilians; especially including children. We now know for sure that the Russian public delights in the murder of little Ukrainian children. Furthermore, the bastards are secure in the knowledge that whatever evil the kremlin murder gang inflicts on Ukraine, no one will ever come to their help.
A shameful state of affairs.
The Ukrainians need at least another 100,000 combat troops, and a constant supply after that. They must assume that the putinaZi war machine is simply not going away. In fact the evidence is that they are enjoying themselves.
The allies are providing only 20% of what Ukraine needs. The alt-right and alt-left in the US are gathering strength and pro-putler candidates for 2024 are performing better in the polls than the pro-Ukraine bloc, which consists of only three.