Spectacular Explosion: “Dovbush Hornets” with one grenade destroyed an enemy stockpile of anti-tank mines.

22.08.2023

Ukrainian soldiers from the Shershni Dovbush unit carried out a spectacular “demilitarization” of the invaders in one of the directions of the front. They destroyed a Russian stockpile of anti-tank mines with just one grenade.

The explosion was so bright that the invaders themselves, in intercepted conversations, called it a “small nuclear explosion.” A video of the defeat of the enemy warehouse was shown on page 68 of the separate Jaeger brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush on Facebook.

Big bang from one grenade! Dovbush’s hornets hit the enemy warehouse of anti-tank mines. In the received interceptions, the occupiers called it a small nuclear explosion.

Recall that on August 22, the General Staff again updated the data on the losses of the invaders in the war against Ukraine. The day before, on August 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine thinned out the Russian army by another 410 invaders and 102 pieces of equipment with weapons.

It was also reported that the defenders with accurate blows destroyed the “Tulip” and “Peony” of the enemy near Bakhmut.

Only verified information is in our Telegram channel Obozrevatel and Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...